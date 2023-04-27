Alessia Rovegno proudly represented Peru in the Miss Universe. He managed to place himself in sixth place in the international competition. Now, Jessica Newton confirmed on social networks that on May 18, after the long holiday for Mother’s Day, we will meet the new Peruvian beauty queen. Along these lines, through Instagram, the Miss Peru organization shared a photo of the model accompanied by the following description: “Who will be the new successor to our queen?”

Users on social networks did not hesitate to react to the publication and a wave of Alessia’s followers highlighted her outstanding participation. However, among the most outstanding comments, that of Fiorella Cayo, her aunt, did not go unnoticed. “There is no. Hahaha”, it reads in the post.

Fiorella Cayo is proud of Alessia Rovegno. Photo: capture/Instagram

The comment sparked controversy among netizens. “Alessia was top 15, that is, the one who has no replacement is Janick Maceta. A bit of location, my heaven “, “Fiorella Cayo, the only one who has no replacement is Janick Maceta, top 3 in Miss Universe. So she endures ”,“ In Janick’s time, the competition was not as tough as in 2022, when there were highly prepared women, ”she commented.

This was the participation of Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe

Alessia Rovegno failed to advance to the final phase of the contest. The representatives of Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the United States and Puerto Rico were considered in the top 5.

Alessia Rovegno: confirm the juries for Miss Peru 2023

Jessica Newton and the organization of Miss Peru 2023 officially announced the jury panel that will have the mission of choosing the new Peruvian representative.

“Today (April 24), our candidates will be interviewed by a luxury jury and we present them here. Today they have a difficult and arduous job. We hope to see the results later,” says the Instagram account of the contest.