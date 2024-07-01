Fiore: “This new way of being able to use these low-tech glucose monitoring devices represents an epochal step because it gives us the possibility of monitoring patients’ glycemic profile in a sort of daily procedure throughout the day. With these devices we can redefine treatment objectives and provide more appropriate therapy.” Thus Vincenzo Fiore, president of AMD Lazio, who spoke at the presentation of the prescriptive lines of devices for glycemic monitoring at the national headquarters of the Italian Society of Diabetology in Rome.