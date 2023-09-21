Fiordaliso ends up at the center of controversy on social media for having uttered a sensational phrase

In the new edition of Big Brother 2023, Cornflower she is already one of the most talked about and popular protagonists. After crossing the red door on the occasion of the episode aired on Friday 15 September, the singer became the protagonist of a sensational gaffe which certainly did not go unnoticed by viewers of the reality show. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Fiordaliso never disappoints. Entered the most spied on house in Italy during the episode aired on Friday 15 September on Canale Cinque, the singer left everyone speechless viewers of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

After performing to the tune of her song “Non wanto mica la luna”, sung in playback, the woman let herself go into a furious quarrel with Claudio Roma. It all started from the moment she herself defined gieffino as the most narcissist among the tenants. Needless to say, these words sparked theanger of the person concerned who immediately vented his anger against her.

In any case, it was a real one that put Fiordaliso in the crosshairs of controversy gaffe occurred after the discussion with his tenant. In detail, once out in the garden, the singer, turning to Arnoldhe uttered these words:

Where’s Arnold? You’re too dark, I couldn’t see you.

Although it was pronounced ironically, the phrase della gieffina raised numerous controversies online, both by users and viewers.

Cornflower: the memory of the mother at the GF

In addition to the argument and the slip-up, during the second episode of the format hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Fiordaliso remembered his mother which passed away in 2020 due to Covid: