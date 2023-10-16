Is Gieffina Fiordaliso at risk of disqualification? Here is what happened and Alfonso Signorini’s future decision

A disqualification is about to thunder in the Big Brother house. Apparently, in the last few hours Cornflower he would have uttered a word unsuitable for the world of television. Precisely, during a simple chat.

What caused a sensation for many was the simplicity with which he used the N-Word and the Rosy Chin’s reaction. The latter has always declared herself respectful and in defense of minorities, but as soon as she heard that word, she burst out laughing.

The web went wild against the two competitors; in fact, they ask for disqualification for the first one, even though it was not used as if it were towards third parties. While, for Rosy they ask for exemplary punishment.

Fiordaliso disqualified from Big Brother? Here’s what happened

the spoken word was uttered while they were talking about homework: “I work like a ni**o all day”. As soon as her website noticed the bad slip, it immediately lashed out against her.

On social media there are very harsh comments towards Fiordaliso: “What rubbish, here we really need a disqualification. And do we want to talk about Rosy who laughs after giving Giuseppe a big speech about integration because she doesn’t like sushi?”. “For this slip, disqualification is needed.”

Another user wrote: “Fiordaliso must be immediately disqualified for this vomiting and raz-filled phrase. Random disqualifications are often called for to kick out people who are unpleasant. But this is the time when the disqualification is due”.

Many believe that the disqualification will not happen, despite the fact that in the past those who used the N-Word had to leave the most spied on house in Italy, one of the most striking cases was Riccardo Fogli, for example.

But apparently, the rules of Big Brother have changed, and Alfonso Signorini has begun to evaluate the intention and not the term itself. “The first news is that we will be broadcast live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55) and Mediaset Infinity, in addition to daytime on channel 5″.

“The second is the need to be more flexible towards political correctness. I didn’t like being censors of certain behaviors, it seemed anachronistic to me. Now each case will be evaluated based on the principle that it is not the word that offends, but the intention.”

“It doesn’t mean Free for all but if a word in context is not offensive, it should not be stigmatized. However, blasphemies will always be punished. In the history of Big Brother there are inappropriate disqualifications, I’ve already said it. Fausto Leali’s disqualification was the wrongest one that could have been done. I don’t fall for the same mistake because I am deeply convinced that Katia Ricciarelli is not a racist person.”

We therefore just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out Alfonso Signorini’s decision and Fiordaliso’s possible disqualification.