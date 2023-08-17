He was in the running until the end for an incredible goal: entering the top five of the ranking World Surf League Championship Tour and, consequently, qualify for Trestles Finalswho will decide who will be the 2023 champion. In the end, Leonardo Fioravanti he finished in ninth place in the ranking, stopping in the semifinals at Tahiti in the last stage of the season. An extraordinary goal in any case, considering that (it was news from a few weeks ago) his performance in the coach also allowed him to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympicswhich will take place right on the island in French Polynesia.