Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has launched Gionee F8 Neo, a very cheap phone with a lot of features in India. Gionee F8 Neo has been launched for Rs 5,499. Gionee has launched this smartphone in partnership with B2B e-commerce platform Udaan, which is for those who want good phones at low prices in the budget phone segment. Launched in blue, black and red colors, the sale of this smartphone has started and customers can buy it at the retail shop of Gionee as well.According to the company, Gionee F8 Neo is a super smartphone, which may cost less, but has plenty of features. This phone with 5.45 inch LCD display has been launched with 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM storage, in which its memory can be increased to 256 GB by inserting an SD card. Gionee F8 Neo has a 3000mAh battery. Talking about the camera of this smartphone, it has a 5 megapixel selfie camera and 8 megapixel single rear camera, which has other features including slow motion, panorama, night mode, timelapse, burst mode, QR code and face beauty.

New entry in budget smartphone

Gionee F8 Neo also has face unlock feature. This budget smartphone of Gionee equipped with Octa-core processor has been launched especially for those people who cannot afford more expensive phones and they also need all the necessary features in their phones. This new phone from Gionee has all the basic smartphone features. The company claims that this festival season Gionee F8 Neo is ready to spread as a big choice of customers. Let me tell you that Gionee has been launching smartphones in the budget and mid range segments from time to time and it has received mixed response from the audience.