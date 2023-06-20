Not the confiscated cars from the story…

34 cars and 9 tons seized by the FIOD. That’s a big catch…

Cake at the offices of the Tax and Customs Administration. Their FIOD investigation department has taken a big hit. As part of a major investigation into VAT fraud, the service has seized 34 cars and 9 tons of cash.

That did not happen to 1 person, but raids were made at 14 addresses, writes the NOS on her site. The suspects would have tampered with a total of more than 10,000 cars and thus cost the treasury a lot of money.

How did the gang work then? Well, we will try to explain that to you in Jip and Janneke language. The traders operated internationally. For example, it could happen that a German company bought a car from a Dutch dealer and reclaimed the VAT from the government.

The same cars were then resold in the Netherlands through dealers in Italy and Hungary, among others. With VAT. But instead of paying it, the 21% was kept itself. The crooks made false invoices, which did not include VAT, and in this way the cars could be registered abroad again.

There was also fraud with VAT and margin cars. They sold a VAT car and put it away as a margin car. That 21% VAT was then also channeled away through false invoices. So there is work to be done for the FIOD.

In the end, the international tax investigation services raided 450 addresses in 7 countries and seized expensive cars, money and houses there as well. It is not yet known what punishment the suspects will receive. But she will probably not be cold during those 3 weeks of hoeing.

