Hundreds of 500 and 200 euro notes were found last year during the search of the home of former Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd and the grounds of the supermarket chain’s headquarters in Veghel. This is reported by the Financieele Dagblad. Exactly one year after the arrest, it is still unclear what role Van Eerd played in the large-scale money laundering case.

