The FIOD had raided Frits van E. for a reason, because he turned out to have a lot of change in the house.

It came like a bolt from the blue in September: Frits van Eerd, sympathetic Jumbo CEO, racing fanatic and benefactor of Max Verstappen, had been raided. We didn’t see that coming.

The raid took place in the context of a large-scale money laundering investigation. Of course it always applies that you are innocent until proven otherwise, but the FIOD will not just break into your door. Van Eerd was also detained as a suspect for a number of days.

We are now a month and a half further and now more is known. It Financial Newspaper can report that the FIOD has made a big difference in the raid. Frits van Eerd turned out to have several tons of cash in his house. And that probably wasn’t change from the Jumbo cash registers.

It had been known for some time that a mountain of cash had been found. We just didn’t know exactly where it was found. This now appears to have been in the house of ideal son-in-law Frits van Eerd.

The brain behind the money laundering would be Theo E., who has also been active in motorsport and has several car companies. The money laundering took place, among other things, through the car trade and through sponsorship contracts in motocross.

Frits’ lawyer has not yet wanted to respond to the new information that has now come out. In any case, it looks like the “temporary” resignation of Frits van E. as Jumbo CEO may take a very long time.

Photo: David Merrett

