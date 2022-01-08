Faced with the lack of data that are used to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) issued this Friday, 7, an extraordinary bulletin with a single indicator: the occupancy rate of hospital beds. ICU for adults with covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). For the researchers, the current moment, with the rapid growth of cases of the Ômicron variant, draws a new epidemiological scenario.

Compared to the records obtained on December 20, 2021, the data for January 5, 2022 show a relevant increase in the number of patients admitted to these beds.

Comparisons of this indicator between federative units and by federative unit over time are more complex. Among the states, Tocantins (23% to 62% occupancy) and Piauí (47% to 52%) stand out. In the capitals, attention is drawn to the critical rates observed in Fortaleza (85%), Maceió (85%) and Goiânia (97%), and the rates in the intermediate alert zone in Palmas (66%), Salvador (62%) and Belo Horizonte (73%). There is also a “strangeness” regarding the rates of the State of Rio de Janeiro and its capital, which remain relatively stable and at levels much lower than those observed in other federative units.

The analysis also highlights the need for access, transparency and dissemination of databases and information for the production of evidence that allow, for example, to indicate the isolation of infected people, restrict contacts and point out trends in the pandemic, through early warnings.

The bulletin highlights that, in addition to the new variant Ômicron, characterized so far by the high transmission rate and low lethality and which has been rapidly spreading in the country, the current scenario has an epidemic of influenza by the H3N2 virus. The researchers from the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory, responsible for the bulletin, note that the greater movement of people and the holding of events with agglomeration during the end of 2021 contribute to negatively impacting the dynamics of the pandemic and the ability to cope, with impacts on the population health and the health system.

“Facing a pandemic without the basic and fundamental data can be compared to driving a car in a fog, with poor visibility and not knowing what lies ahead. In addition, it goes against the grain of other countries, which have started to produce and make data publicly and transparently available to better understand and face the dynamics of covid-19”, they emphasize.

Fundamental throughout the period of crisis and health collapse in 2021, the occupancy rate of Covid-19 ICU beds for adults in the SUS is the only indicator available so far for the preparation of the bulletin. The bed indicators address one of the stages of infection and evolution of cases – the last and most serious is death, information that is not found due to the “blackout” of data.

Four states are in the intermediate alert zone and 21 states and the Federal District are outside the alert zone. Among the capitals, three are in the critical alert zone: Fortaleza (85%), Maceió (85%) and Goiânia (97%). Three are in the intermediate alert zone: Palmas (66%), Salvador (62%) and Belo Horizonte (73%). The others, with published rates, are outside the alert zone: Porto Velho (44%), Rio Branco (10%), Manaus (34%), Macapá (40%), São Luís (30%), Natal (34 %), João Pessoa (32%), Vitória (56%), Rio de Janeiro (2%), São Paulo (35%), Curitiba (46%), Florianópolis (42%), Porto Alegre (57%), Campo Grande (47%), Cuiabá (36%) and Brasília (57%).

According to the researchers, the rates observed are not comparable to those seen at the worst moment of the pandemic, almost a year ago, considering the reduction in the number of beds destined for Covid-19. It is still early, therefore, to say that there is a new pressure on ICU beds, based only on the data available and presented here. However, attention must be paid to the evolution of the indicator, they warn.

