The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) supports the Citizenship Action Against Hunger initiative to assist the population of southern Bahia, where more than 100 municipalities declared an emergency situation because of the rains that hit the region since the beginning of the month and impacted directly into the lives of about 470 thousand people. Founded by sociologist Herbert de Souza, Betinho, the campaign collects food, water, blankets and hygiene materials in Salvador.

Fiocruz’s Unidos Contra a Covid-19 Program is supporting the initiative for families victims of floods in Bahia. Make your donation and help ensure these families have assistance and access to food. Further information through the site Unidos@fiocruz.br

other actions

The Rio Fire Department sent 40 soldiers, 20 boats and an aircraft to Bahia to support the rescue work in municipalities hit by heavy rains in recent days in the state. The departure of firefighters and part of the resources took place this Tuesday afternoon (28), at the Lagoa air base, where the corporation’s Air Operations Group is located. The soldiers carry rescue material at height, ropes, carabiners, first aid kits, among other equipment.

According to the Secretary of State for Civil Defense, Colonel Leandro Monteiro, the storms caused damage in several cities. “There were dams breaking, flooding at various points and road closures. We are together in this task force to help the population of Bahia”, he said.

