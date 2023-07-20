Brazil Agencyi

07/19/2023 – 21:43

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) signed this Wednesday (19) an agreement to request the registration of the drug ravidasvir, which treats hepatitis C, with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The technical-scientific partnership agreement was signed with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) and the Egyptian pharmaceutical company Pharco Pharmaceuticals.

According to Fiocruz, the partnership is the first step to make this medicine available in Brazil at an affordable price and that it can be provided under the Unified Health System (SUS) for patients with the hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Treatment

Ravidasvir is an innovative drug for the treatment of hepatitis C, a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver caused by the HCV virus. When chronic, it can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure and cancer. The drug was developed for combined use with sofosbuvir, already registered in Brazil. In 2016, DNDi and Pharco conducted a clinical trial in Malaysia and Thailand to test the combination of ravidasvir and sofosbuvir, which demonstrated 97% cure rates, even for difficult-to-treat patients.























