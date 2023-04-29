Experiment investigates modifying a type of defense cells associated with tumor expansion

researchers from Fiocruz Mines (Oswaldo Cruz Minas Foundation) are investigating how it is possible to use treatments that stimulate the immune system to combat the evolution of breast cancer. The research studies macrophages, defense cells that make up about half of the mass of malignant tumors. The study was recently published in International Journal of Pharmaceutics.

Macrophages are divided into two types: M1 and M2. While the 1st is associated with tumor expansion, the 2nd is linked to containment. Focused on understanding what would happen if the M1 type were changed to M2, the research has already gone through 3 experiments in the laboratory.

Tests were carried out in vitro with human cells in 2 and 3 dimensions. The results were positive. For the change to take place, iron oxide nanoparticles were used, produced in the laboratory through a partnership between Fiocruz Minas and the Department of Physics at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco). According to the researchers, iron oxide has “low toxicity to healthy cells” and does not compromise the functioning of the organism.

Camila Sales Nascimento is a postdoctoral fellow in the Cellular and Molecular Immunology group and was in charge of the project. According to the researcher, the discovery of the potential of iron oxide occurred after an extensive literature review.

“The idea was to transform M2 into M1, through local treatment, performed directly on the tumor, which allowed greater control in relation to systemic interventions”, he explains.

Tests were also carried out on mice. In this case, tumor cells and iron oxide were injected into a group of animals, which were observed for 21 days. They were then compared with another group that did not receive the nanoparticles. At the end of the period stipulated by the researchers, the mice exposed to iron oxide had a tumor mass 50% smaller than the other group.

In an interview with Fiocruz News Agency, the research coordinator, Carlos Eduardo Calzavara-Silva, said that the results open up new possibilities for discovering more efficient ways to fight the disease. “The study is a starting point. Further research is still needed to assess a number of issues, such as physiological effects, mechanisms of action, side effects, among other aspects. But we already have the proof of concept, which is very important”, highlights the coordinator.

BREAST CANCER IN BRAZIL

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the world and in Brazil, after non-melanoma skin cancer, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In most cases, when the patient discovers the disease early and receives adequate treatment, the chances of improvement are high.

Second estimates of inca (National Cancer Institute), the number of new cases of breast cancer expected in Brazil for the three-year period from 2023 to 2025 is 73,610. This corresponds to an estimated risk of 66.54 new cases per 100,000 women.