Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/23/2023 – 17:14

The Fundraising Office of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation launched, this week, a partnership platform, which will facilitate connection with partnerships for projects developed by the institution.

The absence of the channel made it difficult to build a public-private partnership, he said this Friday (22), to Brazil Agency, the general manager of the Fiocruz Office, Luis Fernando Donadio. “This is what was needed to facilitate the understanding of the projects and programs that are available for partnership, how it works, who you should talk to, what the main results are.”

A platform it works as a digital portfolio of Fiocruz shares that are open for building partnerships, that is, registered for financing. In addition to the complete list of projects, the portal features a section for new initiatives, where Fiocruz coordinators find step-by-step instructions for registering their projects with scheduled dates for composing future portfolios.

Non-refundable

The channel is divided by categories of potential partnerships. One of the categories, for example, aims to dialogue with companies and foundations; another, with international partners; a third, with civil society.

“In the same way that civil society supports the Doctors Without Borders program, it can support the development of scientific projects or actions in a Fiocruz maternal infant reference hospital.” Another line aims at dialogue with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) or the Public Labor Ministry (MPT). The categories are for non-refundable resources.

According to Donadio, what we sought to do was build a platform “focused on the end user, to facilitate access to information, contact, navigability”. The idea is to present the results, impacts and scope of the projects that are being supported. “For us, as important as receiving financial support is being accountable for this support. Show what we accomplished with the resources received.”

Greater adherence

The platform already records dozens of contacts, 38 of which are different partnerships being negotiated for non-reimbursable projects. The expectation is that 45 partnerships will be signed this year. Among the non-reimbursable projects, the one with the greatest support from individuals is the National Institute of Women, Children and Adolescents Fernandes Figueira (IFF), Fiocruz’s maternity ward, where hospital humanization programs are developed, providing support for children who have already had hospital discharge and can return home with the structure of home care (care at home).

“It’s a profile that attracts more interest from civil society,” said Donadio.

For companies and foundations, more along the lines of international partnerships, the search is for projects that connect health and environmental issues. In other words, how the issue of environmental impacts affect health. “And the opposite too.” For the MPT, it reported that the most common demand is for projects related to the worker’s health process.

Among national foundations and companies, the general manager revealed that the demand has been more for research projects in development with a high degree of cutting-edge application in new methods, new technologies and new solutions for the health of the population, such as mRNA vaccines. , the early surveillance platform that aims to identify the beginning of a general respiratory outbreak in all Brazilian municipalities.

The issues end up arousing greater interest among companies and foundations in the country due also to the connection with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN), and more effective actions in the area of ​​health. The mRNA vaccine uses a man-made copy of a natural chemical called messenger RNA to produce an immune response.

Co-development

The platform also directs interested partners to a cooperation financing line. The difference between this and the other lines mentioned is that, in this case, the resources invested by the potential partner are reimbursable. The line is earmarked for co-development.

“These are productive co-development partnerships at the beginning of their maturation that require market partners. The project is developed in cooperation with the financier, with a future market perspective”.

This means that, if the project succeeds, the partner will have its share of the gain and Fiocruz will have a share of royalty (type of fee paid for the right to use, explore or sell a good). Luis Donadio clarified that the logic of the reimbursable partnership is slower than that of non-refundable partnerships.

The platform for partnerships (Fiocruz Innovation Portfolio), launched by Management and Technology Coordination of the Foundation (Gestec) seeks to give visibility to technologies developed at the institution that seek partners for licensing, joint development and financing.

Gestec takes care of Fiocruz’s patents and patent protection. This paves the way for the launch of products and services in the health sector, which could positively impact the well-being of the entire community. Mostly, these are devices and research aimed more at the health area but which may have implications for other areas.

Desk

Since the beginning of its operation in 2008, the Fiocruz Funding Office has mobilized hundreds of partnerships, making more than 150 of the Foundation’s projects viable. “On this path, we achieved results without the support of broader external communication.” Donadio believes that the new platform will greatly help promote the dissemination of projects and programs open for financing.