A group of scientists from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) identify the emergence of a new variant of omicron in the Amazon. Called BE.9, the mutation is a subset of the BA.5 strain, already known.

Tiago Graf, foundation researcher, claims that the variant is responsible “the recent increase in cases in the state🇧🇷 The findings were released by the Fiocruz Genomic Network working group on Saturday (14.Nov.2022).

Gräf said that Amazonas is a cradle state for monitoring the disease in Brazil. 🇧🇷In the Brazilian scenario of covid-19, the State of Amazonas has acted as a sentinel monitoring site. What happens there tends to be repeated in other states and may be happening again“, he stated.

According to the researcher, cases of covid in Amazonas had been on the rise since mid-October, going from an average of 230 cases per day to around 1,000. 🇧🇷To investigate what could be causing this resurgence of covid-19 in the state, the Felipe Gomes Naveca da Fiocruz Amazônia sequenced more than 200 genomes of SARS-CoV-2 from September and October and it was then that we identified a new variant“, he explained.

The two recent omicron subvariants, BQ.1 and BE.9, share some mutations. Gräf reinforces, however, that both do not seem to cause an increase in serious cases, at least so far. The researcher explains that in the protein spikeused by the virus to invade human cells, they are very similar.

🇧🇷This is why it is very important that we monitor BE.9 closely, as we have already seen that it has caused a resurgence of covid-19 in Amazonas and we do not know if it can do the same in the rest of Brazil,” he said in twitter🇧🇷