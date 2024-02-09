600,000 tests will be produced throughout 2024, half of which should be delivered in the first months of the year

A Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) will produce 600,000 PCR tests for the diagnosis of dengue in 2024. The initial forecast was 300,000 tests, but the quantity was doubled due to the epidemiological and emergency situation in some municipalities in the country.

Half of this production will be completed in the first months of 2024 and the rest during the year. The first tests must be delivered to the Ministry of Health in the next weeks, according to the foundation. The tests make it possible to confirm the infection and identify the circulating serotype of dengue (1, 2, 3 and 4), zika and chikungunya.

According to Mario Moreira, president of Fiocruz, with the increase in production, the institution reinforces its commitment to facing the country's epidemiological challenges.

“This initiative aims to strengthen accurate and agile diagnosis, allowing an effective response to diseases transmitted by Aedes aegypti. We are committed to contributing to national public health and will continue to work tirelessly to contribute to the health of our population”he stated.

“[O Instituto de Tecnologia em Imunobiológicos] Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz is monitoring the epidemiological situation of dengue in the country and reinforces its important role in supporting diagnosis with the Ministry of Health. Our teams are engaged and committed, not only to doubling this expected quantity, but also to carrying out these deliveries as soon as possible. as soon as possible”, added Mauricio Zuma, director of the Fiocruz unit.

With information from Brazil Agency.