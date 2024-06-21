Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 22:17

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, known as Fiocruz, released a note this Thursday, the 20th, in which it took a stance against the bill (PL) that equates abortion performed after 22 weeks with the crime of homicide. According to the institution, the PL is a setback and a threat to women’s health.

“The Brazilian State must guarantee access to prevention, protection and support policies for victims of violence and sexual abuse. Pregnancy in rape victims, especially children, requires a sensitive and rights-based approach so that the effects can be minimized and they are guaranteed the chance of a dignified life”, says the note.

According to Fiocruz, it is estimated that there are 820 cases of rape per year in Brazil. Of these, 80% of victims are women and only 4% are detected by the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Pregnancy resulting from rape is a social tragedy that has a major impact on physical and mental health, as well as on study, work and leisure life, especially when the victim is a child”, he states.

The Foundation argues that girls, due to their young age, may not identify violence and may not understand that the act can lead to pregnancy, as the symptoms of pregnancy are not part of the child’s symbolic universe.

The text also provides information that only 200 Brazilian municipalities, which corresponds to 3.6% of the total number of cities in the country, contain health establishments with legal abortion records and, among them, the majority, which is 40, 5% is in the Southeast Region.

“Even in services accredited to carry out the procedure, it is difficult for medical professionals to agree to perform it out of conscientious objection, even though the health establishment, once registered, must guarantee the existence of professionals who can carry it out”, he argues.

According to Brazilian Legislation, there are three situations in which abortion can be performed: if the fetus presents anencephaly, if the woman’s life is at risk and in pregnancies resulting from rape.

“The fact that this victim is legally prevented from having an abortion has psychological consequences that can be long-lasting and, in the case of children, have physical consequences that include the possibility of death. The PL therefore represents yet another failure in full protection, as established by the Child and Adolescent Statute, whose responsibility lies, initially, with the family, but also with the State and society”, he explains.