Combination of 2 tablets in 1 reduces possible drug interactions and side effects of treatment

Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz (Institute of Drug Technology) began supplying the SUS (Unified Health System) with a combination of antiretrovirals that will facilitate the treatment of HIV and AIDS. Since the beginning of October, the combination of dolutegravir 50mg with lamivudine 300mg in 1 single tablet has been distributed to patients.

Fiocruz explained that, traditionally, HIV treatment involved combinations of several drugs from different classes to effectively suppress the virus and prevent the infection from progressing to AIDS. Now, “A single daily dose of one tablet of this medicine will guarantee effectiveness and help in the continuity of treatment, with less potential for toxicity and serious adverse effects, with no history of resistance.”.

The Ministry of Health expects to receive 10.8 million pharmaceutical units of the medicine this year. In 2024, 30 million must be provided.

The director of Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz, Jorge Mendonça, highlighted that the medicine will contribute to adherence to treatments, one of the biggest challenges in managing HIV. “The supply of these combined medicines to the SUS will significantly contribute to the effectiveness and continuity of treatments in adult and adolescent patients over 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg. In addition to simpler dosing and reduced pill burden, it reduces the potential for drug interactions and side effects.”, explained the director.

The production is the result of a partnership between Farmanguinhos and private pharmaceutical companies ViiV Healthcare Company and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The initiative provides for the development, transfer of technology and supply of the medicine, providing autonomy for fully national production.

“At the end of this technology transfer, Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz will have the autonomy to carry out all the production stages of the medicine, guaranteeing quality and practicality for SUS patients. It is important to highlight that, with the alliance, we also acquired more technical knowledge and a new technological platform for the production of double-layer tablets, enabling the future production of new products”, said Jorge Mendonça.

Read more:

With information from Brazil Agency.