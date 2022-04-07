A study with the participation of researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) described the inflammatory process caused by SARS-CoV-2 in severe cases of covid-19. The work was developed in partnership with the Harvard University School of Medicine and published yesterday (6) in the journal Nature, one of the main scientific journals in the world.

The contribution of the study was to explain what triggers the excessive inflammatory process that occurs in severe forms of the disease and how it develops.

The researchers observed that, when trying to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, the immune system produces a specific type of antibody, called afucosylated.

The action of this antibody manages to neutralize the virus and prevent it from entering lung epithelial cells, but it also triggers a process that leads to the uncontrolled production of defense cells.

The chain of events that leads to excessive inflammation begins when monocytes, which are the body’s defense cells, capture the virus and destroy it in a digestion process called phagocytosis.

This mechanism ends with the destruction of the monocyte itself, which releases components that cause an alert state in the body. The body then reinforces the production of defense cells, and this leads to increased inflammation, as the more cells are produced, the greater the alert they give.

It is this process that leads to the so-called cytokine storm, which are proteins that regulate the immune response. The lack of control of this response with excessive inflammation creates a situation in which the defense cells themselves cause damage to the patient’s body, which evolves into a critical health state.

Researcher Caroline Junqueira, from the Immunopathology group at Fiocruz Minas, explains that the study shows the importance of immunity acquired by vaccines, which lead to the production of a different type of antibody.

“Many people think it’s good to catch Covid-19 to become immune. The point is that, in this case, the person will run the risk of having systemic inflammation. With the vaccine, there is no such possibility. Our research found that plasma from a vaccinated individual does not induce the production of the fucosylated antibody. In other words, the infection generates harmful antibodies, and the vaccine produces beneficial antibodies”, highlights the study coordinator, in a text published by Fiocruz.

As a result, the research also points out that there are potential drug candidates that can inhibit this chain of events.

