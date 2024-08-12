Researchers from Khalifa University have developed an innovative technique designed to improve the security of fingerprint models, called FenTeam. The methodology represents a major leap forward in the field of developing security in fingerprint models, as the new technique eliminates the need to store precise details directly, and converts fingerprint data into a secure, immutable format that can be securely stored and used for identity verification.

The researchers explained that the process of using the “FinTeam” technology begins by dividing the fingerprint into triangles based on the fine details, then extracting various vital characteristics from them and formulating them in the form of a four-way matrix, and converting this matrix into a binary sequence, to form a secure template for recording and retaining the user’s identity. The result of all this is a clear, irreversible image of the fingerprint, so that it can be stored securely and retained in a database.

They pointed out that the innovative methodology was tested on nine different databases, where it significantly outperformed other traditional methods in terms of security, reversibility, and resilience to attacks. FinTem demonstrated high accuracy in fingerprint recognition, even in difficult situations, such as scenarios where a hacker successfully accesses a compromised template. It also ensured complete discrepancy between newly generated templates using different keys on the one hand and old, compromised templates on the other, which means preventing any unauthorized access to the database.

The researchers attributed their work on the innovative technology to the increasing need for effective and secure means of documenting data in a world where digitization continues to spread, as traditional systems that rely on passwords, codes and verification cards have become plagued by many weaknesses, from the ease of copying to the possibility of losing or being stolen. They pointed out that biometric systems have become a leading means of verifying individuals’ identities, especially fingerprint recognition, but this method is not without challenges, most notably those related to privacy and security. They stressed that the use of fingerprint verification systems is due to the effectiveness of these systems, in addition to their low economic cost and ease of operation, as the fingerprint is scanned, then the fine details that are unique marks in this fingerprint are identified, and all of this is then stored in a database for comparison in the future. In contrast, storing these fine details directly is a major risk as the database could be compromised by cyber attackers who recreate the original fingerprint, leading to identity theft and fraud.