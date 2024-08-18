More than a decade ago the fintechs As they were preaching in the desert, now the technological companies in the financial sector are an ecosystem of about 700 players who have come to change the game board for traditional banking in Mexico. The names of Nu, Ualá, Klar, Mercado Pago, Todito Pago, among others fintechswill be joined by the recently authorized by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), Afluenta, Yucash and JP 3 Financial. The growing appetite of these firms for the Mexican market is supported by the informal sector, which does not have access to traditional financial services, as well as by a population that is increasingly adapted to the digitalization of banking. According to official reports, 83 financial technology entities regulated by the CNBV are authorized in the country, which represents just over 10% of the universe of companies. fintechs, Although not all of them must be monitored by the regulatory body because they operate with their own resources.

Jorge Ortiz, founder of the Mexican Fintech Association, says that in 2015, they were the first entrepreneurs in the sector to sit down with federal authorities to propose the creation of regulations on this sector, conversations that three years later, in 2018, crystallized into the Law Fintech in the country, one of the decisive steps to reduce uncertainty for both users and investors. “The concept of a traditional bank first opens a checkbook and then develops the technology, a fintech It starts the other way around, emphasizing that the technology exists to develop a financial service,” he mentions. The expert on the subject says that there are entities in this ecosystem that do not have to be supervised by the CNBV because if an entity lends credit with its own money it is not putting the investing public at risk.

Ortiz, one of the pioneering voices in the fintech universe in Mexico, recognizes that in the area of ​​regulation there are economic and technological barriers that make it difficult for a single developer to put together the file to request authorization from the CNBV. Another pending issue, he points out, is that although access to credit has improved with these new financial technology companies, the cost of these loans can be up to three times more expensive than with traditional banks.

Jaime Márquez Poo, executive director of Business Development at STP, says that banks no longer see companies as fintechs not as antagonists but as allies, on the contrary, traditional financial services and even the reception of remittances are creating their own financial technology companies to diversify their portfolio with lower costs. “The regulation is relatively new and in Mexico we are in a middle point, there are highly regulated countries like Argentina and Mexico is at a fairly solid point for the sector,” said Márquez, after his participation in the Fintech Summit in Mexico City.

Developers and analysts agree that the rise of these financial technology companies will continue hand in hand with the digitalization of financial services, as well as the diversification of products, for example, in the collection of remittances, an option that for years has been captured by banks and intermediaries that charge commissions of up to 6% on the amount of money sent from abroad to Mexico. Based on information from the Finnovista association, at the beginning of this year 773 known financial technology companies were identified in Mexico, which represents an increase of 19% compared to 2023.

In a recent analysis, the rating agency Moody’s points out that the fintechs They will have to expand their business models and strengthen funding to maintain the sustainability of their business: “The high-yield deposit offers of the fintechs “They have generated considerable growth in recent times and have gradually increased their importance in the financial sector of Mexico. Nu Mexico and Klar, which have become part of the 30 most important deposit-taking institutions in the country, can now be compared with traditional, small and medium-sized banks,” says the document.

The rating agency also indicates that the participation of the fintechs The share of banking sector deposits remains quite modest, accounting for just 0.4% of the market. “We estimate that catching up with the market leaders will likely take a longer time. Regulations pose significant risks that will slow down the next phase of the fintechs in the Latin American region,” the rating agency indicates in its regional balance sheet, where Brazil and Mexico appear as the countries with the greatest participation of these financial services technology companies.

According to the National Commission for the Protection of Financial Services Users (Condusef), the average rate of return offered by traditional banks in Mexico is around 5.8% at an annual rate for savings accounts. However, currently a handful of banks offer savings accounts that are not yet fully operational. fintechs offers savings products, with an average rate of 12%, with some providers even offering up to 15% returns.

Rafael Musi, executive director and founder of Adac and an expert in this sector, recognizes that this rate war of the fintechs will not be sustainable in the long term and he foresees that it will have to be adjusted downwards at some point. “Right now part of this Trojan horse is to offer incredible performance, but it is not sustainable because they are ensuring a cash which is variable, I believe that it is a risk that must be taken care of since in the future it will not be something that lasts,” he warns.

In response to the boom in fintechsbanks have expanded their portfolio to 100% digital options. Along with the new players, traditional banking has diversified its offering to new digital banks such as Santander’s Openbank, Banregio’s Hey Banco and more recently Banorte’s Bineo. Musi emphasizes that traditional banking has been forced to improve its services and even launch its own digital service platforms. “The financial system is the one that is copying the digital banks.” fintechs and is seeing how it can lose the battle. The niche is so big and the number of unbanked people in Mexico and Latin America is so vast that there is room for many players and the growth of one or the other will depend on who offers the best technology, service, innovation and product,” he concludes.

