06/09/2023 – 14:28

Fintechs already account for 5.5% of credit to individuals and 1.3% to legal entities in Brazil, according to information from the latest edition of the Central Bank’s Financial Stability Report. Last year, the volume of credit granted by fintechs in the country was BRL 12.8 billion, almost double compared to 2020 and 383% above the BRL 2.6 billion recorded in 2019. Although these are significant amounts, these Percentages and billions of reais are misleading, as they are heavily concentrated in niches and segments at the base of the economic pyramid: micro-companies, MEIs and individuals who are still new to using the financial system. Additionally, a large part of the credit is made through cards, the main source of financing for the lower income strata.

A study published by Serasa Experian revealed that the fintech sector accumulates an increase in the volume of credit granted by 1,045.1% between 2016 and 2021, growth of 62.8% per year — 7.8 times faster than that of the credit market. credit in general. The growth of other financial institutions was 47.6% in the period (or 8.1% per year). Considering the National Financial System (SFN), the volume offered increased from BRL 3.174 trillion to BRL 4.685 trillion, while sector startups went from BRL 4.8 billion to BRL 55 billion. This proves that fintechs are fulfilling their role of promoting democratization, inclusion and greater competitiveness within the financial system, mainly in the typical activities of commercial banks and payment companies.

“In the current scenario of high indebtedness, it is not enough to grant easy credit without bureaucracy. It is necessary to promote financial education, currently the responsibility of public entities and, partially, of traditional banks. The role of fintechs is almost irrelevant in that regard”

In addition, the increase in the participation of digital entrants occurred mainly in higher risk modalities, such as working capital for micro and small companies. This phenomenon occurred against the grain of the worsening payment capacity of borrowers in general. We are not going to explore causes here (pandemic, war, high interest rates), but rather the effect. Compromising household income with credit debt affects the entire economy, and also fintechs.

In essence, these entities came to subvert consolidated logic, break paradigms and create the best experience for the customer, placed at the center. After attracting audiences with little understanding of financial issues and who no longer accept face-to-face services, these innovative institutions need to take an additional step to fully fulfill their purpose. In the current scenario of high indebtedness, it is not enough to grant easy credit without bureaucracy (most finctechs say they are able to carry out a credit analysis and release the loan in less than 24 hours). It is necessary to promote financial education, currently the responsibility of public entities and, partially, of traditional banks. The role of fintechs is almost irrelevant in this regard.

With high interest rates and indebtedness at absurd levels, it’s time for these agile, innovative, aggressive companies with a lot of embedded technology to change their priorities a little. Recovering your clients’ ability to pay their debts while meeting their basic family needs should be a mantra. Call in your managers, IT specialists, and marketing consultants to create aggressive customer payback programs. Fintechs owe this behavior to the market. Without it, they will soon be worthless.

Linconl Rocha CEO of Trigg and president of Pagos.org
























