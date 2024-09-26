The sector’s concern is that institutions that already have access to public and INSS loans will have advantages in the new modality

The proposal of the Ministry of Labor and Employment of a new private consignment is seen with good eyes by fintechs. The sector assesses, in a preliminary analysis, that the measure tends to contribute to expanding and democratizing access to credit in the country.

To the Poder360however, executives view with some concern the way the proposal is being structured. They ask that the project indicate a period of “transition” to ensure “competitive equality” to institutions that intend to offer the modality.

“What we are hearing, what is being made public, is that private consignment will run on the same tracks as public consignment – ​​the world Dataprev, INSS [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social]etc.–, and private consignment players, specifically new players, do not have access [a esses sistemas]“says Sergio FurioCEO and founder of Credits.

According to data from BC (Central Bank), 51 institutions carried out private loan operations, 45 public loan operations and 40 INSS loan operations from September 5 to 9, 2024. Among the 20 companies that registered operations in the 3 categories, only two were fintechs: Agibank and Inter Bank. There was also a digital bank, the Bari.

The current private loan model requires an agreement between employers and financial institutions. The new proposal, according to statements by the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinhoshould change this system. The idea is that the request will be made directly by the platforms e-Social and FGTS Digital.

The point of attention of the fintechs is precisely on schedule for the implementation and release of this system.

“Private payroll loan players need to adapt to a new platform. This has to be done with all players in mind, not just those who currently operate in public payroll loans, because they are very different products.”says Furio.

The claim, according to Paula MartinelliCEO of Neon and director of ABCD (Brazilian Digital Credit Association), has already been taken to the government. She says, however, that the feeling of a lack of equality persists.

The perception is corroborated by the CEO of Credifit, Eduardo Sorensen. The executive criticizes the way the proposal is being presented and states that there has been a desire in the sector to actively participate since the product was launched.

“One of our concerns is precisely the way the subject was brought up, it is as if it was already being addressed in parallel and was going to be launched regardless of whether or not we were ready to start the project”it says.

ONE STEP FORWARD

THE Zettaan association representing financial and payment institutions, endorses the request for a period of “vacancy”which allows institutions to be in “equal footing”.

The association’s chief economist, Rafaela Nogueirastates that, as they already have access to systems that will be used in the new private loan, institutions that offer public and INSS loans tend to have an advantage over others.

“They can now keep themselves updated, test APIs [Interface de Programação de Aplicações, em português] and create the entire technological infrastructure to simply plug and play. While companies that do not have, for example, the INSS loan, are left out of this process, a little behind”it says.

According to Nogueira, Zetta has already presented this and other issues to the ministries of Farmheaded by Fernando Haddadand Work. “We are waiting for their response. They listened, we had this dialogue, but we still don’t know what will happen in relation to this.”

SPECULATIONS

The Ministry of Labor, in a note, states that the proposal is under construction and will be sent to Congress in November. “Without the text, any statement is mere speculation.”he says.

The body also states that the Legislature may make specific or comprehensive changes to the text. “Furthermore, the matter is under discussion with the Civil House”he declares.

Read the full statement from the Ministry of Labor:

“The proposal is being drafted to be submitted to Congress for analysis in November. Without the text, any statement is mere speculation, after all, Congress itself may modify the text in part or in full.

“Furthermore, the matter is under discussion with the Civil House.”