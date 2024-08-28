Finnwatch report | A member of parliament from the coalition would like to prevent tax evasion by Finnish entrepreneurs: “It seems crazy”

Finnwatch’s report|Coalition representative Mia Laiho hopes that Finance Minister Riikka Purra will take action.

Government party parliament member of the coalition Mia Laiho wants to get rid of social media entrepreneurs’ tax gimmicks.

Laiho hopes that the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) would take the matter into consideration.

“It seems like an incredible arrangement that such detours can be played with taxation. From the point of view of fairness, I would see that taxation must be clear and transparent, with the equal treatment of people in mind,” says Laiho.

Among other things, a member of the coalition agreed with Laiho on the matter Terhi Koulumies message service in X.

On Wednesday, the non-governmental organization Finnwatch highlighted for the second time how many Finnish entrepreneurs take advantage of the opportunity offered by the tax laws to reduce the tax paid on dividends. The arrangement is not illegal, but it has been seen as a tax dodge.

Laiho is not to present a ready-made solution to close the complex fiscal loophole, but he believes that legislators should find solutions to the issue.

He also considers it a problem that the arrangement is used only by those who know how or who have received legal instructions on the matter.

“Of course, it’s not the fault of those people, but the fault of the system,” says Laiho.

Laiho also connects the issue to the discussion about Finland’s economic situation. In his opinion, when the government has to “share misery” in a certain way, everyone should participate in the task. He admits that it’s probably not about large sums, but says that adjustments arise from small streams.

“If we have some sites where loopholes can be blocked to get even some kind of income, it’s also always more equal and fairer for everyone.”

However, Laiho does not take a position on tightening the dividend taxation of unlisted companies in any other way. According to him, it is a bigger issue, which is related to Finland’s competitiveness, for example.

Finnwatch On Tuesday, the report also drew comments from opposition MPs.

The Left Alliance Minja Koskelan in my opinion, the relaxation of dividend taxation for unlisted companies is generally ineffective and harmful, and should therefore be “exploded”.

“Dividend tax relief is a tool for the few and privileged people to maximize their own profits at the expense of the common good. In the past, it has mainly belonged to rich men, but the news shows that the use has expanded. It is extremely sad news for the welfare state”, says Koskela in his press release.

Also Sdp’s Joona Räsänen requires “getting disciplined”.

“Could the government now finally address this loophole? For more than a decade, all the experts have called for the overhaul of the dividend tax system, but it seems that the benefits achieved cannot be compromised when they affect the highest income categories,” writes Räsänen in the message service X.

The greens Atte Harjanne is on the same lines.

“This is a slouch that goes against the spirit of the law, but in the end it’s just a symptom of the dirty structure of corporate taxation, which hinders productivity, distorts competition and messes up the fairness of earnings taxation,” Harjanne writes in X.