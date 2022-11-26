Verkkouutiset: Sales of Finnish liquor monopoly fall by almost 12%

Finns have begun to save on alcohol, sales of the state alcohol monopoly Alko fell by almost 12 percent compared to October last year. About it informs Verkkouutiset edition.

It is noted that 5.9 million liters were sold in the country, while in 2021 – 6.7 million. The greatest decline in demand is observed for sparkling wines – 17.5 percent.

The second place was taken by red wine (13.8 percent decrease), beer (12.9 percent), white wine (10.8 percent), spirits (9.3 percent), rose wine (7.9 percent).

At the same time, the publication indicates that the growth in the cost of Alko products during the year was quite moderate, averaging about 2.3 percent.

Earlier, RBC, citing NielsenIQ data, reported that alcohol was in last place among the top 10 goods and services on which Russian consumers saved in July-September this year.