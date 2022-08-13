Yle: Finns refueling in Russia began to be called traitors

Residents of Finland began to call their fellow citizens who fill cars in Russia traitors to the state. About it reported in the material of the Finnish TV channel Yle.

Today, there has been a conflict in the country over “refueling tourism” to Russia. Some believe that in this way the Finns are sponsoring the Russian army fighting Ukrainian radicals, which is condemned in Finland, others call this practice a forced necessity in the face of rising fuel prices.

At the same time, the TV channel reported that trips to Russia for gasoline do not suit many Finnish citizens. However, gasoline at Finnish prices is becoming unaffordable for people. At the same time, customs officers do not oppose such behavior of the Finns in any way.