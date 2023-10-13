Finns in Israel | The first evacuation flight was canceled – Anneli Repo has been waiting at the Tel Aviv airport since morning

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will organize evacuation flights from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Finland for Friday and Saturday. However, the first evacuation flight has been cancelled.

Finnish Anneli Repon was supposed to get from Israel to Finland on the first evacuation flight. However, the flight was canceled on Friday morning.

The atmosphere at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport was still calm on Friday morning, but according to Repo, it became crowded during the morning.

“There are a lot of people here at the moment, for example the departure hall of the airport is full. There is no such thing as panic or hysteria. The Finns have dispersed throughout the airport, some have gone to cafes, for example,” Repo described around eleven o’clock.

Information about the cancellation of Friday’s flight is also displayed on Finavia’s website. The flight was scheduled to arrive from Tel Aviv to Helsinki-Vantaa at six in the evening. Repo says that at the airport it seems that flights from other countries have also been either canceled or delayed.

HS could not reach anyone from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to comment on the flight cancellation.

State Department has announced that it will evacuate Finns from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Finland on Friday and Saturday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs head of office Jussi Tanner however, told HS earlier on Friday that there might be last-minute changes to flight schedules. He urged Finnish travelers in Israel and the Palestinian territories to be patient.

Repo has been at Tel Aviv airport since around eight in the morning. According to him, there are people of all ages at the airport, especially families with children and older people. There are also more people responsible for people’s safety on site than usual.

Different countries have set up so-called gathering places at Ben Gurion International Airport. Finland also has its own, where Finns returning to Finland from Israel have been able to gather since Friday morning.

Finland’s gathering place at Tel Aviv airport. See also A big clash between choreography and music

There are estimated to be dozens of Finns at the airport, says Repo. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously said that of the approximately 500 Finns in the country, approximately 170 have reported that they are in need of help.

Repo praises Finland’s actions in organizing evacuation flights, but instead criticizes the airline Finnair.

“It was clear that I would leave for Finland as soon as possible, if only the flight would be arranged. I have relatives, including a son in Finland. The cancellation of Finnair’s flights was a big disappointment at first, because I was worried about how I would get out of the country. Fortunately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was in contact with me – great activity.”

Repo describes feeling relieved after he heard that he got on the first evacuation flight. At the same time, he also felt sad because he has lived in Israel for seven years.

“The week has been quite a nightmare. A lot of sadness when dear friends stay here. He was allowed to cry, but now he had to hold himself together.”