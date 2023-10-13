Finns in Israel | Eve Grönlund doesn’t want to leave her dog Milush – She wonders why pets can’t be taken on an evacuation flight

The evacuation of Finns from Israel is scheduled to begin on Friday. However, some Finns did not get a seat on the evacuation flights organized from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Finland.

of Tel Aviv a Finn living in the south Eve Grönlund wanted to go with his family on evacuation flights to Finland. However, the departure plans took an unexpected turn.

It is not allowed to take pets on evacuation flights organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the family did not want to leave them Milush-his dog to Israel.

“Evacuation flights are currently very popular. However, getting to them has been difficult for some. We would have gone if pets were allowed on the flight. In Finland, parents and relatives are terribly worried,” says Grönlund.

HS reported on Friday morninghow some Finns did not get a seat on the evacuation flights from Israel and the Palestinian territories to Finland.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs undersecretary Jussi Tanner finds it unfortunate that pets cannot be taken on evacuation flights.

“Unfortunately, we do not accept pets. The frame given to us by the Consular Services Act in evacuation is to protect personal safety. Unfortunately, that excludes pets,” he tells HS.

Tanner said earlier on Friday that the State Department’s goal is to get everyone a seat on evacuation flights. Makes evacuation difficult however, the constant change of the situation and the resulting uncertainties.

Grönlund says that he is not currently planning to leave Israel on his own either. Grönlund, who has lived in Israel for thirteen years, has relatives, family and friends in the country in addition to his spouse and corgi dog.

“Let’s watch the news without a break, use social media without a break. A stressful situation, but we’ll see how the situation progresses”, he describes.

According to Grönlund, the last few days have been a bit calmer in his hometown of Rishon LeZion, which is twenty kilometers from Tel Aviv. No air warnings had been issued in the city by early Friday afternoon.

Grönlund, who has lived in Israel for a long time, finds the country’s situation worrying.

Everyday life in the hometown continues despite the situation, but to a limited extent. At the moment, Grönlund, among other things, works remotely from his home in Israel, and walking the dog around the corner of the house has turned into, among other things, “quick runs”.

“People try to make it here. You have to be alert and, if necessary, look at the bomb shelters that are in some houses here. In those where there isn’t one, they just go to the staircase,” he describes the atmosphere in his neighborhood.

