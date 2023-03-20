Finland is the country with the happiest population in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to the 2023 World Happiness Report. The Finns are followed in this by the population of Denmark. Just like last year, the Netherlands is in fifth place. The top 10 also consists of the inhabitants of Iceland, Israel, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

The World Happiness Report is compiled annually by scientists from the United States, based on surveys conducted by the Gallup Institute. Over a period of three years, it looks at how citizens feel, the social support they have for each other, the corruption within their government, their physical and mental health and the gross domestic product per capita.

The researchers state that the happiness felt by people has proved 'remarkably resilient' during the corona pandemic. The global averages in the last three years studied, 2020 to 2022, are just as high as the averages in the period 2017 to 2019 before the pandemic.

War-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon emerged as the two most unlucky countries in the survey.

What exactly is ‘being happy’? Can you measure that? Happiness professor Meike Bartels explains (video):