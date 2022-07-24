Finnishness | “Do I look Finnish?” asks more than 9,000 Americans on Facebook – Now three of them tell us what things Finns can be proud of

Kristina Stroh planned a trip to Finland to find her roots before the corona pandemic hit. Through the Facebook group, however, a connection has been found with other Americans of Finnish background.

Shall I show from finnish?

This is what thousands of people ask each other in an American Facebook group. “Do I look Finnish?” – group appeared on Facebook a couple of years ago. Now the group already has around 9,400 members.

There are by far the most Americans in the group. It is natural, because there are many descendants of Finnish immigrants in the United States. Compared to the size of the group, there are very few Finnish citizens.

Members post smiling photos of themselves in the group and ask if they look Finnish. The other group members happily admire.

Where from what is it about? Group founder Laurie Leppänen-Hiltunen and administrators Kristina Stroh and Joe Justufsson explain the background of the phenomenon to HS.

“I was in a group related to Finnish ancestry, where many people shared pictures. There was a discussion about similarities related to Finnish appearance, such as high cheekbones,” says Leppänen-Hiltunen.

The members of the group soon started asking each other if they looked Finnish. According to Leppänen-Hiltunen, it annoyed the group’s administrators for some reason.

“They told the members to stop asking questions and started kicking people out of the group. I asked what it was about and they kicked me out too. I started my own group, which is meant for sharing pictures, and Do I look Finnish? group was born.”

From his last name despite this, Leppänen-Hiltunen only speaks a few words of Finnish. He is a second-generation American: his grandfather once immigrated from Finland to the United States.

Leppänen-Hiltunen also asked Stroh and Justufsson to be administrators for the group. The three Suomi fans had gotten to know each other in the Suomi group mentioned by Leppänen-Hiltunen. They wanted the new group to be based on cheerfulness and good spirits.

“The group was founded not only for fun, but also to find people who look like Finns like us. And that we could find relatives, for example,” says Leppänen-Hiltunen.

The group receives numerous publications per day. The work of the administrators is made easier by the fact that usually the publications are good-natured and cheerful. In addition to their own photos, members publish photos and links from Finland.

Kristina Stroh is happy that the trio found each other.

“This is great, because all three of us are related to each other through our Finnish ancestors who once immigrated to the United States. And we all have our American roots, especially in the state of Michigan, even though I myself live on the east coast in the state of Delaware most of the year.”

A large part of the of the Finnish immigrants once moved to Michigan, where the nature is like Finnish, with coniferous forests and lakes. There, in the small town of Hancock, there is also Finlandia University and the Finnish American Heritage Center, a center that maintains American Finnish tradition and culture.

“My father is a first-generation American,” says Hiltunen-Leppänen.

He never met his Finnish grandfather.

“He died in a mining accident when my father was four years old. My grandmother was left alone with five children during the Great Depression. They were very, very poor.”

by Joe Justufsson The Finnish roots go even further than Leppänen-Hiltunen. His great-grandparents were from Finland.

“My great-grandfather was Kivipää from Hailuodo, and my great-grandmother was Mommo from Rovaniemi.”

Justufsson’s great-grandfather, the young man Kivipää, left Finland for the United States in 1882, and his great-grandmother, the young lady Mommo, in 1889.

Also, Justufsson has not met any of his relatives who lived in Finland.

“My great-grandfather and great-grandmother, who immigrated from Finland, had both died before I was born.”

Justufsson follows Finns very closely and shares interesting things in abundance for other group members to see. He publishes links to, for example, the work of Finnish nature photographers.

Around the time of the Ice Hockey World Cup tournament, the group had many publications related to ice hockey. For example, right after the final, Kristina Stroh posted a video of the Finnish players’ joy in the group.

Other subjects in the group are, for example, history, art and now, of course, to some extent, NATO. Despite the military-political situation, bright things dominate the publications.

The most recent of the artists has been exhibited Hugo Simberg. Content is a constant topic: it is often mentioned in publications, at least in the comments.

Although all administrators have their roots in Finland, they have never visited Finland and never met their relatives in Finland.

Two to three years ago, Kristina Stroh and her relatives were organizing a joint trip to the birthplace of the family.

“Then the corona pandemic hit and stopped planning for a while. Hopefully one day we will still do it, find our relatives and trace our roots,” says Stroh.

“Both my maternal and paternal great-grandparents immigrated from Finland to the United States at the very beginning of the 20th century. Laakko is my maiden name and my father’s surname. My father’s mother’s last name was originally Soronen.”

Stroh’s grandfather and great-uncle left for the United States from the Turku region.

“The family left Finland because of Russian rule. The parents wanted to protect the children from being drafted into the Russian army against their will,” he says.

“I believe that we have ancient family connections not only to Turku but also to the Rovaniemi region.”

All three administrators say they are very surprised by the international popularity of their Finland group.

“I think the reason for the popularity is our ‘no politics’ rule and the fact that people have to be friendly,” says Justufsson.

“We need light and kindness in life. Maybe that’s why people like the group. I hope so,” says Stroh.

Pride Finnishness comes up easily when talking with the trio.

“Finns should be proud of the strength of how they have achieved and maintained their independence,” says Justufsson.

“Finns can always be proud of their interior, in all situations,” says Leppänen-Hiltunen.

Stroh gets excited to tell exactly the stages of his own family.

“Our relatives moved to Keweenaw Cape, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I’ve heard that the area with its trees and water is very similar to Finland, as is the weather.”

Stroh’s father and his sister still have a summer cottage on the southern shore of Yläjärvi dedicated to family use. Yläjärvi, or more familiar to many in English, Lake Superior, is the northernmost of the great lakes of the United States. About half of it is on the Canadian side.

“We really enjoy spending the summer at the cottage on our shifts. In a way, we move back to Finland every summer when we go to the cabin in Michigan.”

The cottage exudes family history, as it was built by Kristina Stroh’s great-aunt and great-uncle.

“That cottage has a wonderful feeling of family, love and care, still to this day. Even my kids love the cabin these days. We learned a lot about love for nature, sauna and food.”

Stroh himself learned his first words of Finnish at the cabin, with his family. That moment in his childhood is one of his great Finnish memories.

Stroh wants to emphasize the importance of “Do I Look Finnish?” -group and the sense of community it brings have for thousands of people whose family origins are far across the seas.

“We are proud that we have a connection with Finns. When we see how people share their group posts from all over the world, it makes me feel like I’m part of a special club. Something deep inside us binds us together,” says Stroh.

“Is it guts, flexibility, love for nature and the environment, love for family, peace, caring for others? Any or all of those things? Whatever it is, it’s wonderful.”