The zoo board in Finland decided to return two pandas to China due to financial problems. This was announced on Friday, January 27, in the organization.

We are talking about the zoo in the city of Akhtari. On Tuesday, January 24, the Finnish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry proposed €5 million in the country’s draft supplementary budget to pay off debts at the Ähtari Zoo. The initiative has sparked widespread discussion in the country, where no more than €100,000 is allocated annually for endangered Arctic fox species in Lapland.

In this regard, on January 25, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Antti Kurvinen, withdrew the proposal, reports “RIA News”.

The zoo said in a statement that the organization has begun preparations for the return of the pandas. The situation will be considered by an official working group, which includes representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after which a final decision will be made, the website writes. kp.ru.

The pandas are on loan in Finland from the Ähtäri Zoo, which pays an annual fee to China’s panda protection fund for an undisclosed amount.

Finnish media reports that panda fees are approaching €1 million a year. Due to the pandemic, the flow of people wishing to see pandas has fallen to a minimum, which is why the zoo has experienced significant financial difficulties.

In November 2021, the Chinese Embassy in Finland was collecting donations to keep pandas at this zoo. It is noted that pandas need 30 kg of fresh bamboo every day.

The animals were brought to Helsinki in January 2018 and were donated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his 2017 visit to Finland. After that, the pandas were transported to the Ähtari Zoo, which is located 350 km from the Finnish capital.

It was expected that with the advent of pandas, 280,000 visitors a year would come to the zoo.

The pandas are in Finland under a 15-year lease.

Last July, a red panda was born at the Toronto Zoo. Red pandas are endangered due to illegal hunting and habitat loss.

The newborn’s mother was taken to the Toronto Zoo in November 2021 for potential mating with a male as part of a red panda species conservation plan.