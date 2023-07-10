Finnish weather | The first heat of July was measured in Utsjoki: “It should be the warmest time of the year”, wonders the meteorologist

The weather at the beginning of the week is warm and dusty.

Helleraja broke down on the Utsjoki at the Kevo weather station, where 25.6 degrees were measured on Monday, according to the Meteorological Institute.

According to the meteorologist, the fact that the first heat of July comes this late is quite rare.

Ostrobothnia also came close to the heat limit. The cooler exception to the warm Monday was Kainuu, where it did not exceed 20 degrees. According to the Meteorologist on duty, there is a risk of frost in Kainuu and North Karelia on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s quite remarkable in July. It should be the warmest time of the year”, the meteorologist Jari Tuovinen tells.

Tuesday the heat line may be crossed in western and northern Lapland and in Ostrobothnia at several weather stations. In the southwestern archipelago and the Lapland arm, there is a slight chance of individual weak rain showers.

Especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country, it will be clear and sunny on Tuesday. In the east, temperatures rise above 20 degrees. Partly cloudy in the west. In the southern and western parts, the temperature is around 20–25 degrees. Somewhere in Lapland it can reach 26 degrees on Tuesday.

The weather will be dusty and warm on Wednesday as well. It is possibly slightly cooler in the east and north.

Forest fire warnings will be extended from central Lapland to wider Lapland and the southwestern parts of the country from the beginning of the week.