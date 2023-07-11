Finnish summer | Turkish home art repels mosquitoes non-toxicly – This is how it works

Homemade repellants can be very effective. To repel mosquitoes, you can try strong scents such as lemon, eucalyptus and lavender.

10.7. 18:06 | Updated 12:20 p.m

Lemon, cloves, Tuikkukintila and support sticks. That’s the accessories with which a native of Oulu Mustafa Sari made an organic mosquito repellent. According to him, the repellent works well: in a cottage environment in Haukiputaa, the mosquitoes bother you significantly less when you use it.

“The cabin is on the bank of the Kiiminkijoki and there is a lot of forest, so there are a lot of mosquitoes. I don’t want to use poisons, so I wanted to try an old Turkish organic remedy.”

As a child, Sari spent time with her family in a mountain resort in Turkey where there were a lot of mosquitoes. He asked his father about his childhood memories of lemon art, who advised his son correctly.

The repellent the effect is based on the smell of lemon and cloves, which mosquitoes find unpleasant. After browsing various home crafts online, Sari decided to add a candle to her repellent, which enhances the spread of scents into the environment.

In the prototype, the space reserved for the candle between the lemon halves was propped up on wooden sticks, but Sari considered this an unnecessarily fire-sensitive option. That’s why he developed new versions of the support sticks and at the same time changed the candle to a smaller and stronger model.

“I published a picture of the first model in the Mökkielämää group on Facebook and received a lot of inquiries about how the art works. I also advised others to change the wooden sticks to fire-safe alternatives.”

Mosquitoes There are countless home remedies for banishing, many of which are based on scent. In addition to lemon and clove, mosquitoes are believed to be attracted to the scent of eucalyptus, basil, peppermint, lavender, lemongrass and rosemary.

“Mosquitoes live in a world of scents,” says the entomologist Reima Leinonen.

That’s why people’s effort to influence the scents perceived by mosquitoes is a very logical activity. Some of the scents aim to mix the odor world of mosquitoes and others to repel insects.

“Some scents can be repulsive to mosquitoes or even indicate danger.”

In the control method developed by Mustafa Sari, the power is strengthened by heating. The same principle is used in some chemical control devices, such as the controversial Thermacell. It contains prallethrin, which when vaporized creates a mosquito-free area around the device. Tukes recommends that the devices are only used in the yard.

Diethyltoluamide, or DEET, is most commonly used in repellents sprayed on the skin or clothes. The effect of the active ingredient lasts for several hours, depending on the amount of sweating, for example.

Effective and non-toxic means of mosquito control are also thick clothing and preferring a windy and sunny place.

In the open, the little bloodsuckers have a worse time than in the bush. If there is water or wetlands nearby, mosquitoes will most likely lay their eggs there.

There are many beliefs and some research data about the effects of diet on how tasty mosquitoes find a person to be. However, extensive evidence on the effectiveness of eating garlic, for example, is lacking.

Of course, mosquitoes themselves know very well what kind of people they like. They choose their target based on smell, and good surface blood circulation helps them find their target.

A buzzing person with warm skin is a more attractive meal destination for a mosquito than a person who remains calmly in place.

Correction 11.7. 12:20 p.m.: Detailed story. You could get an idea from the story earlier that even in Thermacell, scents are strengthened by heating. It is, however, about the fact that the power is strengthened by heating.