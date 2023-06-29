Finnish summer | This kind of weather is predicted for the weekend’s festivities

Rain is expected, but there will also be dusty moments. Meteorologist’s tip list: bring waterproof equipment and a positive attitude.

The weekend for parties, you should bring waterproof equipment and a positive attitude.

Such summer greetings are sent to the festival-goers by the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Pinja Rauhamäki.

“To have fun regardless of the weather”, Rauhamäki reasons.

It will probably rain on the weekend. Of course, there will also be dusty moments and partly also hot readings.

Today on the weekend there are festivals at least in Seinäjoki, where Provinssi is organized, Pori and Jämsä Himos each have an Iskelmä festival. There is Puistoblues in Järvenpää, heavy music Tuska in Helsinki, Rotuaari picnic in Oulu and Lankafest in Puolanga in Kainuu.

Of these, only Tuskaan has a program for Sunday.

To the province rain showers are forecast for Friday, but there will also be clear showers in between, Rauhamäki sums up. A hint of more continuous rain is expected on Saturday.

“At the Seinäjoki, there is a front, on which the rains may fall to the festival area.”

On Friday, Seinäjoki will probably also be hot. In the evening, the temperature drops. On Saturday, the weather will be cooler than on Friday. Thunderstorms are also possible.

To Pori weather similar to that of Seinäjoki is forecast. There is a chance of rain on Friday. It may rain longer on Saturday.

The temperatures at the Iskelmä festival are similar to those at Seinäjoki.

The same goes for the temperatures in Himos.

“However, it may be that Himos dodges the rain front on Saturday. Let’s say more that there is a risk of rain,” says Rauhamäki.

In Oulu and according to the forecast, Puolanga will be slightly cooler than southern Finland. On Friday and Saturday, the temperature will hover around 20. There is a risk of showers on Friday.

“In the western parts of Northern Ostrobothnia, there is currently also a rain and thunderstorm warning valid for Friday,” says Rauhamäki.

However, the Rotuaari picnic is organized in the center of Oulu.

In Järvenpää it will rain at least on Saturday from early afternoon. In the evening, it will possibly rain. The temperature is a little over 20 degrees. Thunderstorms are also possible.

The weather in Helsinki is pretty much the same as in Järvenpää.

“On Sunday, it will rain in Helsinki almost from morning to night,” Rauhamäki said on Thursday afternoon.

Especially it is difficult to say the exact location of the deaf people predicted for Friday, Rauhamäki concludes. It is generally difficult to predict the exact location.

“They can be a bit of a surprise, where they happen to go,” he says.

So at least you should bring a positive attitude to parties if you can’t pack waterproof equipment.

Nelonen Media Live, which organizes the Iskelmä festival, belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.

