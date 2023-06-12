Finnish summer | The weather now divides Finland in two: In the south, it’s getting hot, in the north it’s getting cold

In the current week, the difference in temperatures in Northern and Southern Finland is considerable.

Summery the weather is kind to Southern Finns this week. The heat line will probably be crossed on Tuesday, and as of Friday, the temperature will already drop by 30 degrees, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka.

In northern Finland, the situation turns in the opposite direction in terms of temperatures.

“Even on Sunday, the warmest place in Finland was Sodankylä, where it was slightly below the temperature limit. During the next day, cool air will flow into Lapland, and tomorrow [tiistaina] in the afternoon, the temperature may remain between 10 and 15 degrees,” says Punkka.

Bunk describes the weather situation as slowly developing.

The warm air mass arriving from Sweden moves slowly and remains stationary for a long time. The June high pressure gradually warms the air day by day.

“Sometimes warm and humid air rushes in from the south and the situation develops quickly. Now the situation is completely different”, says Punkka.

It is warmest in southern Finland from Wednesday to Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures will drop gently. No dramatic changes are known, but the weather during Midsummer week will also be “summery”.

On Wednesday, southern Lapland may also be close to the heat line. Otherwise, the probability of heat in Lapland is close to zero.

The cool air in the north is caused by the low pressure area passing over the Arctic Ocean, Punkka says.

“A cooler air mass is lurking on the Norwegian coast on the side of the Arctic Ocean. A warm air mass tries to flow from its rear, but this time it only makes a sideways hit.”

Natural from that point of view, the heat would not be desirable right now.

“The unfortunate part of this is that nature needs rain. The terrain is already quite dry. In the afternoon, the conditions are such that moisture evaporates from the ground very quickly,” says Punkka.

He urges to pay special attention to forest fire warnings this week.

In the week-to-week comparison, the probability of rain is higher during Midsummer week. According to Punka, however, for now it is impossible to say where, when or how much water will come.

Punkka says that a more accurate picture of Midsummer’s weather begins to emerge only in the latter half of the week.