Finnish summer | The temperature limit may already be broken on Monday, we are afraid of 30 degrees by the end of the week

June 11, 2023
Finnish summer | The temperature limit may already be broken on Monday, we are afraid of 30 degrees by the end of the week

The temperature limit of 25 degrees may be exceeded in some parts of the country already on Monday.

About to start during the week, temperatures of 30 degrees are expected around the end of next week, i.e. the scorching heat, it was reported from the Finnish Meteorological Institute on Sunday. Even before that, there will be plenty of heat, and the temperature limit of 25 degrees may be exceeded in some parts of the country already on Monday.

The hottest area throughout the week is the interior of southern and central Finland. The cool sea lowers the temperatures a little on the coasts.

A cooler area may be Lapland during the week, where the weather may be cloudier. In Lapland, there may be some rain showers.

The rest of the country is very dry, and the forest fire warnings will be extended daily during the first week.

The drought also affects inland water levels lower than usual in the southern and southwestern parts of Finland.

