Finnish summer | The heavy rains have started – Send your weather photos to HS

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Finnish summer | The heavy rains have started – Send your weather photos to HS

Heavy rain has been promised for Finland today. Send your own weather photo to the HS department.

Rain is watering many places around Finland today. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a heavy rain warning for Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Pohjois-Savoo and Ostrobothnia.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Helena Frost says that heavy rains will continue throughout the day. The heavy rains have already started, especially in Varsinais and Central Finland.

“The heavy rains have already started, and they are born and die until the evening,” says Routa.

Has severe weather hit your locality? Send HS a picture of what the weather looks like in your locality.

