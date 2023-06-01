Finnish summer | Snow in Ostrobothnia – The video shows the freezing landscape

The graduation weekend looks cold, says Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

June started exceptionally when it snowed in South Ostrobothnia in the early afternoon. In addition, at the top of Lapland’s Saanatunturi has been measured 7.7 degrees below zero.

Researcher at the Department of Meteorology Mika Rantanen tweeted about Lapland’s reading on Thursday. It is the coldest June reading that has been officially measured in Finland. The reading was measured at the weather observation station in Saana.

“This is really the coldest record for June. Never before have such cold temperatures been measured in June at any weather observation station in Finland. The weather observation was made right at the end of June, around two o’clock in the morning.”

The previous record was also from Lapland in 1962. At that time, -7 degrees was measured at the Laanila station in Inari. Rantanen reminds that the weather observation station in Saanatunturi was only established in 1991.

“We don’t know how cold it was at the location before 1991. We know that there have been cold periods in the 1960s, for example.”

Cool weather is because a cold air mass has flowed over Finland. The other Nordic countries are also experiencing cold weather at the moment and there is no hope of relief in the coming days, Rantanen describes.

“Such a freezing blast of cold air is underway. It’s bad luck that we’ve been caught in a bad jet stream.”

According to Rantanen, the graduation weekend also looks pretty cool. According to him, no clear warming is expected before the weekend.

“I can’t say for sure if there will be any snowfall during the weekend. I wouldn’t be surprised at all.”