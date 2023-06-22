In the summer, public saunas in Helsinki are filled with tourists who want to get to know Finns’ beloved means of relaxation. Now travelers tell us what it feels like to take a sauna here.

“I love sauna! And Finland has the best sauna culture in the world,” says the Californian Tess Murphy On the island of Lonna off Helsinki.

A friend who lives in Finland brought Murphy to the sauna on a sunny summer day in Lonna Kelly Purcell.

“Tess is almost obsessive about saunas. I knew she would love Lonna’s sauna,” laughs Purcell.

Murhy thought the experience was great. The baths in the once-heated wooden sauna were sweet and the cooling sea was right next door.

“It is also really beautiful and peaceful here. Unbelievable that we are only 10 minutes from the center of Helsinki.”

Californian Tess Murphy loves saunas. “The Finnish sauna is the best in the world.”

Murphy is in Finland for the second time. Falling in love with the sauna and the Finnish sauna culture happened during the first visit in the summer of 2017. Since then, sauna has become a favorite hobby, which he tries to do whenever the opportunity arises.

“Saunas are currently trendy in America, but it is not possible for everyone due to the high prices. For example, in New York, a two-hour sauna session costs about 80 dollars. I like the fact that saunas in Finland are possible for everyone.”

The Japanese Kazuyuki Sato, Yasu Nishi and Daisuke Nishiyama are in Lonna taking a sauna for the first time. Men living in Finland say that saunas in Japan are also fun for trendy and rich young people.

“We don’t have public saunas, but saunas take place in companies’ private sauna facilities. Ordinary people bathe in hot springs,” says Sato.

In Finland, Sato says that he saunas four to five times a week. In addition to Lonna, other public saunas have also become familiar, such as Löyly in Helsinki’s Hernesaari and Kuusijärvi’s sauna in Vantaa.

“It’s great in London that the sauna is so close to the sea. It’s beautiful here and has a good atmosphere.”

In Finland, the best things for men besides sauna are summer, friendly people and safety.

“Finland is a good place to raise children,” says Nishi.

Yasu Nishi cooled down in Lonna’s sauna.

The tenth The saunas of Lonna, which spends its summer season, were opened in 2017. The new building built of logs is located on the south side of the island right by the sea. From the 2023 season, the saunas have functioned as mixed saunas. Responsible for Lonna’s operations Tanja Aromaki says that it has not reduced the number of sauna guests, on the contrary.

“The sauna shifts are fully booked today as well. The atmosphere in the mixed sauna is even more communal,” says Aromäki.

Aromäki and sauna masters Elina and Vincent agree that the arrangement is better for all genders.

Lonna’s sauna employees, or sauna masters Elina and Vincent, take care of the sauna’s operation.

Tess Murphy also likes the communal nature of Lonna’s mixed sauna.

“It’s amazing that in Lonna, people of all ages, sizes and looks take saunas together. It helps in forming a healthy body image. The experience is unique.”

Sato, Nishi and Nishiyama say that taking a sauna in a mixed sauna was strange and even scary for them at first.

“Fortunately, you can wear swimming trunks here. Nudity is a bit difficult for us Japanese,” says Nishiyama.

“Maybe one day we’ll be encouraged and leave the swimming trunks away,” Sato laughs.

Sauna peace prevails in Lonna’s sauna.

New Yorkers Christine and Colin Joyce came to Lonna to sauna by Colin’s brother who lives in Finland. They also praise the sauna’s steam, beautiful seascapes and relaxed atmosphere. The couple is in Finland for the second time. They too have indulged in saunas.

“In New York, I go to the gym’s sauna many times a week. It’s healthy and helps you recover after training,” says Colin Joyce.

Christine Joyce says that they have their own sauna at their summer home in Vermont.

New Yorkers Colin and Christine Joyce have taken to sauna. In Lonna, the best of them is the beautiful scenery.

“We take saunas there every day and swim in the lake. A bit like what is done here in Finland,” says Joyce.

But in London, he doesn’t like to go swimming in the sea.

“The water is so cold. I’d rather be in a hot sauna.”

Aromatic says that tourists and travelers from all over the world go to sauna in London. Last week, the sauna guests were a group of winemakers from France, Italy, Spain and Austria. The group included men and women.

“Everyone saunaed together and used a common changing room. And they loved saunas.”

Sauna entrepreneur Kimmo Helistö confirms that there have been enough foreign saunas recently. Helistö runs the New Sauna located in Jätkäsaari.

“My experience is that when summer comes, city dwellers disappear from saunas. That’s why I’m positively surprised that after the corona, tourists have clearly returned to Finland, or at least to the saunas.”

Helistö says that the number of Japanese sauna tourists in particular has increased in Jätkäsaari during the spring and summer. According to him, the sauna boom, on the other hand, has been going on in the country for longer.

According to Helistö, the Japanese media has also been very interested in Finland’s public saunas.

“The sauna would have the opportunity to blow up the world. It could be the next wellness trend.”

Lonna’s saunas are located right by the sea in a new log building.

Tess Murphy and Kelly Purcell have taken saunas in Finland in addition to Lonna at Allas Sea Pool, Sompasauna and Löyly. Tomorrow is a sauna trip to Matinkylä’s Löylykonti. The friends spend Midsummer in Pärnu, Estonia.

“I’m going to take a sauna there every day. I hope the saunas are as good as in Finland,” says Murphy.