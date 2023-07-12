Finnish summer | Finland is divided at the end of the week: Some are enjoying the heat, some are coloring in the chilly weather

Unstable weather will continue for the rest of the week, it will probably get cooler at the end of the week.

For the rest of the week there will be very usual summer weather: sun, rain and even a little thunder.

“Wednesday is still a sunny and dusty day in all of Finland, temperatures vary between 20 and 27 degrees,” says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Joonas Koskela.

The warmest is in Lapland in the Utsjoki region, where temperatures reach close to 30 degrees. In the rest of Finland, temperatures remain above twenty degrees. Eastern Finland and North Karelia are the coolest.

According to Koskela, the heat in the north is not exceptional because there are fewer cooling bodies of water there than in the south. The effect is especially visible when the wind blows from the south.

Thursday the weather will become more unstable than at the beginning of the week. The rainiest area stretches from North Karelia and Eastern Finland to Southern Lapland, and another unstable zone in southwestern Finland. Actual downpours are not known, but you should be prepared for showers.

As cloudiness increases, the temperature also decreases. In Southern Lapland and Eastern Finland, the temperature can remain around 15 degrees, while in the sunny areas of Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso and Häme, the light limit can be approached.

Even for the weekend partly cloudy days are expected. The temperature can vary between 15 and 25 degrees depending on whether it is sunny or cloudy. Winds will be quite light on Friday and Saturday.

“The winds will get stronger on Sunday, which can still be quite a warm and dusty day. At the end of the week, a cool weather front would seem to move over Finland, but the forecast is uncertain at this stage,” says Koskela.

The final route of the low pressure moving over Norway is difficult to predict, and the rain areas of the weekend can also move in narrow strips, making it difficult to assess their exact impact. The rain clouds may be accompanied by some thunder, the probability of which will increase somewhat on Friday.

“Next week is still quite open. It may be wet summer weather and cool.”

In July The season of summer events is at its busiest, and of course the weather is also of interest to the participants of the events. Joonas Koskela prepared a forecast for random events organized across Finland.

Ilosaarirock 14.–16.7. Joensuu

“The unstable zone moves very slowly, so it’s always on the verge of raining. There is a risk of rain on Friday, and there may be rain on Saturday as well. The rain area is narrow, so with good luck it doesn’t hit at all, and with bad luck it rains often.”

Swamp Soccer World Cup 14.–15.7. Hyrynsalmi

“After all, it gets wet there, but this belongs to the rainy zone. There will probably be showers on Friday and Saturday.”

Kaustinen folk music festivals 10.–16.7. Caustic

“Right now it’s cloudy, variable cloudiness is expected for Thursday, but hardly any rain. At the weekend, it will be difficult to predict the places of rain showers. Especially on Friday there is a chance of showers. Sunday, on the other hand, might be windier than the rest of the week.”

High-heeled floral dress cross-country skiing women’s competitions 15.7. Pudasjärvi

“On Saturday, showers may drift into the area, but it doesn’t look terribly rainy.”

Turku Castle tournament 13.–16.7. Turku

“On Thursday afternoon, possible local rain showers. Friday and Saturday are also on the verge of rain at all. It’s worth following the weather forecasts, which are updated a couple of times a day.”