IltaSanomat: Finnish schoolchildren left the excursion and crossed the border into Russia

Several schoolchildren in Finland left an excursion to the Kokkola River and crossed the border into Russia. About this reports Finnish edition IltaSanomat.

According to the newspaper, a group of ten first-graders separated from the excursion and went into the forest on the Russian-Finnish border. Five of them managed to illegally cross it, end up on Russian territory and then return. In addition, the children filmed a video of themselves walking past a Russian border post. As a result, the schoolchildren were detained by Finnish border guards.

The Finnish Border Guard reported that a preliminary investigation is underway into the incident. The agency stressed that the age of criminal responsibility in the country is 15 years.

In July, the Finnish Border Guard reported that a motorboat had illegally crossed the Russian-Finnish border. The vessel had managed to travel 100 meters into Finnish territory.