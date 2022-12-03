The countries of Europe would have faced problems in defense without the support of the United States. This was announced on Friday, December 2, by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at press conferences at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

“And I’ll be brutally honest with you: Europe isn’t strong enough. We would have problems without the United States, ”she quotes The Guardian.

According to Marin, European countries need to strengthen their defense capabilities. This need has increased against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict, the politician added.

On October 11, it became known that the United States advised the European Union to invest in its own defense, as Washington’s attention could soon switch completely to the Asia-Pacific region. It is noted that the armies of the EU countries are “chronically underfunded.”

On September 24, it was reported that the European Commission is seeking to take advantage of increased military spending to develop its military industry, but this will not be easy. As the authors of El Pais wrote, the procurement system in the EU countries before the start of the conflict in Ukraine in the defense industry was focused on meeting the military potential associated with international crises and peacekeeping missions, and not on the internal needs of the bloc.

Also in August, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that since January 2021, the United States has provided Ukraine with military assistance that is about three times the country’s annual defense budget.

Recently, the EU countries have noted the depletion of their own weapons against the backdrop of arms supplies to Kyiv. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock recently said that supplies to Ukraine are at risk as the Bundeswehr faces a serious shortage of supplies.