Finland’s Prime Minister reaps anger on social networks: An outfit was too revealing. But their supporters follow suit.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is usually more conservative in public.

The world’s youngest head of government at times was recently noticed with a rather revealing image.

This has now triggered a debate – the hashtag #Imwithsanne is finding more and more supporters: When will women finally be able to decide for themselves what to wear?

Helsinki – Finland has had one of the youngest since late 2019 Heads of government worldwide: The 34 year old Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the Social Democratic Party of Finland presides over the parliament.

With sustainability and ecology, she has made some of the great topics of the time on the flags. And must do government work in one coalition from five parties. And then it fell Pandemic start* also in her start as Prime Minister: Only a few weeks after taking office, the first appeared Corona cases* in the 5.5 million-inhabitant country. Finland has done well so far – despite the recent increase in the number of infections.

On the other hand, his Prime Minister received international attention only twice in 2020: once when she married her long-term partner. And now – because of an outfit in a fashion magazine.

Finnish Prime Minister on Instagram: Fashion magazine posts a revealing picture of Sanna Marin

Sanna Marin has her own Instagram profile with 365,000 subscribers, on which she shows herself in a more conservative style: high-necked clothes, also on a wedding picture –

But then she apparently decided to be interviewed and photographed by a fashion magazine. In one of the pictures she can be seen with an open blazer that does not reveal whether she is wearing anything underneath:

Critics promptly described her picture as unprofessional and inappropriate – and triggered a discussion on social networks. In the meantime, however, it has turned into the opposite.

Finland: Comparison with Putin, Berlusconi & Co. – How the discussion on Instagram turns pro Marin

Strong winds blow against the critics. Because to show that the Prime Minister’s outfit is nothing unusual, many female supporters post pictures of themselves in revealing outfits:

And then there are also male ones:

Almost 2000 people now have a picture of themselves with the Hashtag #Imwithsanna (“I am for Sanna”) divided. Not only Finns, but also people from other countries vent their anger. A French woman writes: “When will women finally be allowed to decide for themselves what to wear?”

Because pictures of male politicians have long appeared in the debate – including Putin and Berlusconi – who could be photographed with a naked torso. A Finnish lecturer then also shares the juxtaposition of the Sanna picture with a picture of one male Finnish politician – completely topless. He asks provocatively: One of the two pictures was described as inappropriate and unaesthetic: Guess which one!

Please meet our Prime Minister Marin (on the left) and member of the European Parliament, representing the Finns Party, Teuvo Hakkarainen (on the right) in the recent PR photos. One of the photos has been claimed to be inappropriate and tasteless. Guess which one? Oh man. pic.twitter.com/Q65fiqrX3P – Jussi P. Laine (@JussiPLaine) October 9, 2020

At home alone, Sanna Marin has to hope that her work will come to the fore of the debate in the future: She is currently in quarantine after leaving the EU summit prematurely due to corona contact.