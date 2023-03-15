Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arrives in Turkey Thursday, where he is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after Ankara announced that it might ratify Finland’s accession to NATO.
The Finnish President, accompanied by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, will start his visit to Turkey by inspecting the affected area in southern Turkey as a result of the devastating earthquake that occurred on the sixth of last February.
Negotiations between the two presidents will focus on reconstruction projects in the affected areas, in addition to the file of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, although Ankara has so far objected to Stockholm’s membership.
Turkey, whose vote is essential, has so far refused to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications for NATO membership.
