Finnish President Stubb: Xi Jinping Will End Ukraine Conflict With One Phone Call

Chinese President Xi Jinping is capable of ending the Ukrainian conflict with one call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said. writes Bloomberg.

In his opinion, Moscow is now dependent on Beijing. “One phone call from Chairman Xi Jinping would resolve this crisis,” the head of Finland emphasized. He is confident that if China wants to resolve the conflict, Russia will do so.

Stubb called on Europe to step up its support for Ukraine, both materially and politically.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on NATO to think about the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and the alliance’s role in the conflict.