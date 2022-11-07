Finland does not intend to place nuclear warheads on its territory after the country joins NATO. This was announced on November 7 by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, his words are quoted by Yle.

“Although we do not put any restrictions on our NATO membership in advance, Finland has absolutely no intention of bringing nuclear weapons to its soil. And I haven’t seen any sign that anyone is offering it to us,” he said.

Earlier, on November 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the speed of Sweden and Finland joining NATO depends on their compliance with Turkey’s conditions. The Turkish leader also stressed that it is necessary to return to negotiations in order to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and “reach a fair solution.”

Prior to this, on November 3, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Finland and Sweden have not yet fulfilled all the conditions of the Turkish side for their entry into NATO.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership on 18 May. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols. In particular, it was pointed out that the entry of Finland and Sweden into the bloc would provide them with greater security, and the alliance itself would become stronger. However, Turkey then blocked the accession process, requiring the two countries to comply with its requirements.