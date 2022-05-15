EP Madrid Sunday, May 15, 2022, 1:06 p.m.



The president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, and the country’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, announced this Sunday the request for the country’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with the intention of “maximizing” their options. after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Marin has expressed his desire that the ratification process be “as fast and smooth as possible” and that “no member of the organization has reported any problems in this regard”, referring to the statements made on Friday by the president of Turkey , Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his disagreement with the accession plans of Finland and Sweden.

Erdogan expressed his discomfort after denouncing that the Scandinavian countries granted favorable treatment to organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), declared a terrorist group by his country and estimated, citing the case of Greece, that joining NATO is rare time resolves territorial tensions.

Niinisto, in response, has acknowledged his “confusion” about the Turkish position and assured that the president had been “pleased” and “in favor” of the incorporation. “On Friday we heard something different and on Saturday it was open again to the incorporation and then the opposite: we want a clear answer on this and we hope to talk to Erdogan about the problems he raises,” he added.

Regarding Russia’s reaction, the president has indicated that “membership in NATO does not change the geography” between the two neighboring countries and that in his telephone conversation with Putin on Saturday, and in which he personally informed him of the decision to join to the bloc, both leaders recalled aspects of bilateral cooperation unrelated to the Atlantic Alliance “that we have to take care of in the future”.

“I hope and I have no doubt that Russia wants to continue with these daily obligations, as has happened with Norway in the difficult context of the Arctic,” said the president.

The president, together with the Government’s Foreign Policy and Security Commission, have already completed the corresponding report on accession, which will be presented to the Cortes Generales after approval by the Plenary Session of the Government. After consultation with Parliament, Finland will formally request its entry to the organization, according to the statement published this Sunday on the Presidency website.