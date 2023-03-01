By Essi Lehto

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s parliament on Wednesday approved the country’s proposal to join NATO by a large majority, the legislative body’s president said.

The approval of NATO treaties and Finland’s accession were supported by 184 lawmakers among the 200 members of the House, with seven voting against and one abstaining.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland applied to join NATO in May last year, having so far relied only on its own armed forces to defend the 1,300-kilometer border it shares with Russia.

New NATO members must be approved by all existing participants in the Western military alliance, and support for Finland’s candidacy remains pending in Turkey and Hungary.

By adopting NATO’s founding documents, Finland could gain a head start on Sweden, which also applied for membership but was turned down by Turkey.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is ready to accept Finland into the alliance, but accuses Sweden of harboring people it considers members of terrorist groups.

Sweden is also awaiting approval from Hungary, whose parliament began debating ratifications on Wednesday and could hold a vote later this month.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said last week he aimed to have the two Nordic countries as members in time for a summit scheduled for July.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto)