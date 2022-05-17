Finnish President Sauli Niinistö (on screen, at a government meeting) said the joint request represents “a strong message” that the Nordic countries “face the future together”| Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

Sweden and Finland will present their applications for NATO membership this Wednesday (18) in Brussels, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. who makes an official visit to Stockholm.

“In the course of tomorrow, we will deliver the order to NATO. It is a strong message and a clear sign that we are facing the future together,” said Niinistö.

The announcement came hours after the Eduskunta (Finnish parliament) ratified by a large majority the country’s accession to the military alliance.

Andersson stressed that joining NATO, of which Sweden and Finland are allies but not members, is “the best thing for our security.”

“And doing it at the same time as Finland means that we will contribute to the security of northern Europe,” he added.

For his part, Niinistö spoke of a joint “historic step” and a “triumph” for democracy.

“February 24 (the date on which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began) was a day that changed many things, but things had happened before. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said in late November that NATO could not be expanded, that Sweden and Finland could not be members. That changed everything,” he declared.

“I had a phone conversation with Putin the other day and I was very surprised that he was calm. One might ask why. One reason could be that Russia does not want to tell its people that it has new problems, it is better to say that this was expected,” added the Finnish president.

Sweden and Finland received NATO support as early as Sunday at an informal meeting of their foreign ministers in Berlin, although Turkey has criticized both its alleged support for Kurdish activists and others it considers “terrorists”.

Both Niinistö and Andersson said on Tuesday, however, that they were convinced that dialogue with Ankara could break an impasse that would threaten Sweden and Finland’s entry into the military alliance – as a member, Turkey could veto both requests.