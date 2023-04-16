The Finnish nuclear reactor Olkiluoto 3, the largest in Europe, started producing electricity this Sunday (16) – announced the operator TVO.

After 18 years of work, the reactor located on the southwest coast of Finland “has started to produce electricity”, TVO said.

With 1,600 megawatts, it supplies around 14% of Finnish electricity production and is the most powerful in Europe.

Built by the French group Areva and the German company Siemens, it uses state-of-the-art EPR pressurized water technology.

Considered more powerful and safer, this technology was conceived to relaunch nuclear energy in Europe after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986.

Olkiluoto is the third EPR reactor in the world. Two others already operate in China.

Its construction began in 2005, but the project accumulated setbacks, and the works ended with a final cost greater than initially announced.

Despite the Olkiluoto fiasco, support for civilian nuclear power has grown in Finland in recent years, fueled by climate concerns and global energy tensions.

According to a poll published last May, 60% of Finns support this type of energy.

The Finnish reactor started operating just hours after Germany closed its last three nuclear reactors, ending more than 20 years of phasing out atomic energy in the country.

The Isar 2 (south-east), Neckarwestheim (south-west) and Emsland (north-west) plants were disconnected from the power grid before midnight, as planned.

In a statement, energy company RWE described the closure as “the end of an era”.